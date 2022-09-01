The Local Groove - August 27, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from August 27, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Anthony St. James / "Down On The Avenue"
Archie Blue / "New Day Comin'"
August Room / "To Be Free"
Brian Michael Henry / "Ruth"
Captain Danger / "Holly"
Christopher Carithers / "Wail & Moan"
Fieldstone / "Green Fairy Jig"
Isbe Amare / "Koo Koo"
Jason Olcese / "Overtime"
Nate "Quickdraw" Cutshall / "Come 'Round Again"
Original Soul Project / "Let It Go"
Sean Farley / "Time To Move Along"
Supa Philly / "Look To The Sky"
Travis McCoy / "I Would Like You Better Nowadays"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus