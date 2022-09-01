The Local Groove - August 27, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from August 27, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Anthony St. James / "Down On The Avenue"

Archie Blue / "New Day Comin'"

August Room / "To Be Free"

Brian Michael Henry / "Ruth"

Captain Danger / "Holly"

Christopher Carithers / "Wail & Moan"

Fieldstone / "Green Fairy Jig"

Isbe Amare / "Koo Koo"

Jason Olcese / "Overtime"

Nate "Quickdraw" Cutshall / "Come 'Round Again"

Original Soul Project / "Let It Go"

Sean Farley / "Time To Move Along"

Supa Philly / "Look To The Sky"

Travis McCoy / "I Would Like You Better Nowadays"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

