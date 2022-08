For the full conversation, click here.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with star Colin Farrell and writer-director Kogonada about their new film “After Yang.” The film centers around a family struggling to cope after the robot they bought as a caregiver breaks down.

