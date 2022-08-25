Penn State students react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday that would make more than 43 million Americans eligible for student loan debt forgiveness.

The plan will forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible if they make less than $125,000 for individuals or $250,000 for married couples.

Amanda Flynn is a fourth-year digital and print journalism major at Penn State University Park. She says it feels like a step in the right direction.

“I feel like I’m still like in the process of figuring out what it would mean for me and other students, but my first reaction is positive. I think it’s important that we’re taking those steps to allow families to be able to send their kids off to college and post high-school education,” Flynn said.

Flynn said that while she’s hopeful that this plan will help a lot of people, she’s a little hesitant about how it will work.

“I think it’s positive, but I guess I’m just wondering what are the details and where the money is coming from, I guess,” Flynn said.

About 20 million borrowers could have their student loans entirely cleared, according to the White House.