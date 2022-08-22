The Local Groove - August 20, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from August 20, 2022.

Featuring:

Artist/Title

Anchor & Arrow / "Honey Groove"

August Room / "The Cross"

Conner Gilbert / "Bridges"

Dawn Kinnard / "Blue Rain"

Devin Sherman / "Plant A Garden"

Erin Condo & The Hoofties / "Temporary Town"

Hannah Bingman / "Heart on Fire"

Mama Corn / "Playing With Fire"

Matt Otis & The Sound / "Frozen Moments"

Rich Hirsch's Big 'Ol Band / "The Old Chief's Lookout"

The Weed Garden / "The Desert"

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners / "Meadow"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

