The Local Groove - August 20, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from August 20, 2022.
Featuring:
Artist/Title
Anchor & Arrow / "Honey Groove"
August Room / "The Cross"
Conner Gilbert / "Bridges"
Dawn Kinnard / "Blue Rain"
Devin Sherman / "Plant A Garden"
Erin Condo & The Hoofties / "Temporary Town"
Hannah Bingman / "Heart on Fire"
Mama Corn / "Playing With Fire"
Matt Otis & The Sound / "Frozen Moments"
Rich Hirsch's Big 'Ol Band / "The Old Chief's Lookout"
The Weed Garden / "The Desert"
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners / "Meadow"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus