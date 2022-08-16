Water usage cuts anticipated for 7 Western states amid drought

Big cuts to water use are coming to seven Western states. In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to devise plans to reduce their water consumption by 15% amid a worsening drought in the Colorado River Basin. The deadline for those plans looms this week.

