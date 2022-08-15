The Local Groove - August 13, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from August 13, 2022.

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Atlas Soundtrack/"Thankful"

Ballet Crisis/"Jesus Was King"

Chris Rattie/"Burn Em Down"

Christopher Carithers/"Isabella"

Devin Sherman/"I'm Sorry, My Bad"

Earthtones/"Sleeping Lion"

Jim Colbert/"Bottail Riviera"

Jon Rounds/"Old Motorcycle"

JR Mangan/"Summer Girl"

Ken Baxter/"How Do I Say Goodbye"

OK Otter/"Strange Town"

Spaces In Between/"I Give Up On Love"

Stigmatic Groove/"House a'fire"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

