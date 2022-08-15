The Local Groove - August 13, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from August 13, 2022.
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Atlas Soundtrack/"Thankful"
Ballet Crisis/"Jesus Was King"
Chris Rattie/"Burn Em Down"
Christopher Carithers/"Isabella"
Devin Sherman/"I'm Sorry, My Bad"
Earthtones/"Sleeping Lion"
Jim Colbert/"Bottail Riviera"
Jon Rounds/"Old Motorcycle"
JR Mangan/"Summer Girl"
Ken Baxter/"How Do I Say Goodbye"
OK Otter/"Strange Town"
Spaces In Between/"I Give Up On Love"
Stigmatic Groove/"House a'fire"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus