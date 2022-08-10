The Local Groove - August 6, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from August 6, 2022.

Featuring:

Artist/Title

Coconut Wolf & Erin Outfield / "10th Wonder"

Coleman Rigg & The Ridge Runners / "Alibi"

Company Townes / "Move Along"

Hubba Hubba Ha Ha / "View From A Car Window"

John Cunningham / "Point Of A Pin"

Mara Katria / "Mountain Stone"

OK Otter / "All Aboard"

Philip Masorti / "Crimson"

Steve Treado / "Sweet Margarita"

StoneMan / "What's Good For You"

The Long Afternoon / "Interesting Things"

Tichner-Scott / "There Is No You"

Women's National Hockey League / "Give Up The Ship"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

