Health Minute: Farming Safety

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carole Nese College of Nursing.

Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations. Repetitive motion and musculoskeletal injuries are common as well as occupational health conditions such as noise-induced hearing loss. These can affect a farmer’s ability to complete work tasks.

AgrAbility provides services for farmers to continue working independently in agriculture. Farm assessments identify barriers and modifications. An example is ergonomic steps and handrails for tractor access. AgrAbility identifies potential funding for modifications, too. This Penn State Extension program is supported under USDA/NIFA Special Projects. For more information, visit the AgrAbilityPA website.

