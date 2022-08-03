© 2022 WPSU
No egg? No sperm? No uterus? No problem: Researchers grow first fully synthetic mouse embryos

Published August 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
A close up of the head and nose of a harvest mouse peering through some leaves on a branch
A close up of the head and nose of a harvest mouse peering through some leaves on a branch

For the first time in history, researchers have grown mice embryos with no sperm, no egg and no uterus. A huge step forward, researchers hope the technology used to create the fully synthetic mice embryos will shed new insights into early cell development.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Megan Molteni, a reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

