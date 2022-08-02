© 2022 WPSU
Why Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan against advice of the White House

Published August 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, tours the parliament house in Kuala Lumpu. (Malaysia’s Department of Information via AP)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to touch down in Taiwan Tuesday — against the advice of the White House. Chinese officials have released a statement to the Biden administration cautioning about “playing with fire” related to Taiwan.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Emily Feng about the implications of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

