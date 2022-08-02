Health Minute: The dangers of tanning beds

You’re listening to WPSU’s Health Minute, a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carole Nese College of Nursing.

Tanning beds cause changes to all types of skin just like exposure to the sun.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, tanning beds increase your risk for developing skin cancer by up to 67% after just one use. Additionally, those who use tanning beds have visited emergency departments for burns, loss of consciousness and eye injuries. For these reasons, you should avoid using a tanning bed.

If you like the way you look with a tan, use alternatives such as self-tanners or a spray tan instead.

For more information regarding the risks of using tanning beds, visit the American Academy of Dermatology.