The Local Groove - July 30, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from July 30, 2022.

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Bryan Wang/"When We Were Kids"

Close To Ghosts/"Sweet Routine"

Code Blue/"Desire"

Felix & The Hurricanes/"Talk About Love"

Hannah Bingman/"Clearer and Clearer"

Jae Smith/"Tragically Beautiful"

Katsu/"David & Goliath"

Odd Ray/"Out Of Breath"

Pure Cane Sugar/"Freeing Jess"

Stacy Glen Tibbetts/"Snowbound"

The Clark McLane Band/"A Horse and a Badge"

The Long Afternoon/"Joni's Wire"

The Weed Garden/"Bird & Cage"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

