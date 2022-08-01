The Local Groove - July 30, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from July 30, 2022.
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Bryan Wang/"When We Were Kids"
Close To Ghosts/"Sweet Routine"
Code Blue/"Desire"
Felix & The Hurricanes/"Talk About Love"
Hannah Bingman/"Clearer and Clearer"
Jae Smith/"Tragically Beautiful"
Katsu/"David & Goliath"
Odd Ray/"Out Of Breath"
Pure Cane Sugar/"Freeing Jess"
Stacy Glen Tibbetts/"Snowbound"
The Clark McLane Band/"A Horse and a Badge"
The Long Afternoon/"Joni's Wire"
The Weed Garden/"Bird & Cage"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus