The Local Groove - July 23, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from July 23, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Alex Stanilla/Swidden

Boxing Oscars/When We Won The War

Canary/I Used To Write You Love Songs

Chris Rattie/Clip Joint

Connor Gilbert/Throw It All Away

Danny Stainton/Brick

Ellen Siberian Tiger/For Better For Worse

Erin Condo/Odessa

Infused/Into The Shadows

Raven & The Wren/Lost And Found

Sunset Over Mars/Stereo

Ted McCloskey/Cheat Me Fair

The Clover/Kiss Me I'm Irish Today

Host: The Mighty Wiggus