LGBTQ farmers sow the seeds of visibility

There aren’t many statistics on how many farmers belong to the LGBTQ community in the U.S. But some are making a point of being more visible and creating community.

They’re also challenging some of the barriers to getting started in agriculture.

Catherine Wheeler of Iowa Public Radio reports for Harvest Public Media.

Hannah Breckbill stands near the vegetable patches at her farm Humble Hands Harvest. She began the annual Queer Farmer Convergence to help connect the LGBTQ agricultural community. (Catherine Wheeler/Iowa Public Radio and Harvest Public Media)

Shae Pesek lets the chickens out of the greenhouse following a rainy morning. Growing up on her family’s farm in Iowa she couldn’t envision being out and living in a rural community. (Catherine Wheeler/Iowa Public Radio and Harvest Public Media)

