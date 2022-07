After two years of virtual versions and a very scaled-down conference in November, Comic-Con International is back in full force this week in San Diego.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the scoop on the most anticipated panels this year with Jack Smart, senior film writer for The AV Club.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

