Health Minute: Prediabetes

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carole Nese College of Nursing.

Approximately one-third of American adults meet the criteria for prediabetes. This condition is defined by elevated blood sugar that does not quite fall into the diabetic range.

A majority of those with prediabetes are unaware of their condition. Risk factors include a family history of diabetes, being overweight, and being over the age of 45. Prediabetes can be detected early with routine screenings and reversed with lifestyle changes including a well-balanced diet and routine exercise.

Preventing diabetes is important because diabetes contributes to heart disease, stroke, and chronic kidney disease. For more information on diabetes prevention, visit the American Diabetes Association website.