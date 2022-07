The Local Groove - July 16, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from July 16, 2022

Featuring:

Artist / Title

Anchor & Arrow / "Honey Groove"

Cass & The Bailout Crew / "You Got Me Where You Want Me"

Chris Bell / "Long Train Ride"

Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band / "Shine"

Doug Irwin / "Rattle The Cage"

Eric Ian Farmer / "Brother To Brother"

Haystack Lightning / "Time Between"

Jim Colbert / "Pale Green Eyes"

Jon Rounds (Hughes, Kidder & Rounds) / "Losin' You"

JR Mangan / "Summer Girl"

Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er-Do-Wells / "One More Time"

OK Otter / "Strange Town"

Raven & The Wren / "Second Chances"

Ted McCloskey / "Mess Of Myself"

The Sorters / "Demo Day"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell