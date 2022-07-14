Isaac Fitzgerald writes about finding safety and home when his own home felt unsafe in memoir "Dirtb

Isaac Fitzgerald is known for his cheery take on books for “The Today Show” and on his Substack. But as he writes in his memoir “Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional,” Fitzgerald’s present-day exuberance and self-acceptance came after a difficult childhood and finding community in unlikely places, including bars and the porn industry.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Fitzgerald about “Dirtbag, Massachusetts” which publishes Tuesday.

Book excerpt: ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’

By Isaac Fitzgerald

Excerpted from ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’ Copyright (c) 2022 by Isaac Fitzgerald. Used with permission of the publisher, Bloomsbury Publishing. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.