Surveillance footage from Uvalde school shooting sheds new light on police response

Surveillance footage from the May 24 shooting in Uvalde has been published by Texas media outlets, casting fresh doubt on the way the local police force handled the attack.

The Austin American-Statesman and its television partner KVUE published the footage that included scenes from outside Robb Elementary School, hallway footage showing the moment the 18-year-old gunman entered the school and parts of the police response. The videos were due to be published on Sunday by authorities and have caused shock among residents.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, capitol reporter for NPR’s Texas Newsroom.

