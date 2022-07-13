President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka as protesters demand leaders step down

Protesters in Sri Lanka have overwhelmed the prime minister’s office in Colombo and continue to demand the country’s leaders step down.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country, and the country’s parliament speaker says he’s waiting for Rajapaksa’s official resignation.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to the Associated Press’ Krutika Pathi about her reporting from Sri Lanka.

