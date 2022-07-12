Health Minute: Yard Safety

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carole Nese College of Nursing.

This summer, stay safe while working outside. According to Consumer Reports, every year an estimated 143,000 people visit the emergency room due to yard related injuries with mowers, string trimmers, clippers, power washers, chain saws, and generators.

To keep yourself healthy and safe: always wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that minimizes exposed skin; wear protective eyeglasses, strong work gloves, and ear plugs while using power tools; stay hydrated and keep children, pets and yard toys away from machinery. Avoid slipping by not working on grass or other surfaces while they’re wet.