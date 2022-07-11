The Local Groove - July 9, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from July 9, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Backseat VanGogh / "Catch a New Wave"

Ballet Crisis / "Come Back Gauguin"

Callinish / "The Mountain Road / Brownie Reel"

Chris Bell / "My Jimi Hendrix Stuff"

Eric Ian Farmer / "Show Me The Way"

Idle Kyle / "Grounded"

Jerry Bresee / "River Song"

John Cunningham / "I Was Tryin'"

Lemont / "Picture of a Thought"

Natasha & The Spy Boys / "Bad Girl"

Tahoka Freeway / "Light Rain"

The Allan Scott Band / "Tidal Wave"

The Echo & Sway / "Mexican War Streets"

The Long Afternoon / "Autoresponder"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

