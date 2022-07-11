Historic bowling alley tied to 1968 Orangeburg Massacre gets restored to commemorate the tragedy

Most people have heard of the 1970 Kent State shootings where four students were killed and nine seriously wounded when National Guardsmen fired into a peaceful protest against the Vietnam War. Few though have heard of the Orangeburg Massacre, which occurred two years prior, in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

In that tragic incident, police fired into a peaceful protest at South Carolina State, killing three, including a high school student. Nearly two dozen others were wounded.

Now, 54 years later, the not-for-profit Center for Creative Partnerships is restoring the bowling alley whose refusal to desegregate sparked the protests. The group’s president, Ellen Zisholtz, tells host Robin Young it will be a civil rights-themed bowling alley including interactive exhibits. Young is also joined by lawyer and former legislator Bakari Sellers, whose father Cleveland was wounded and jailed there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

