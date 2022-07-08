Tunisia's Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to make Wimbledon Final

On Thursday, history was made at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in England as the Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman — and first African woman in the Open Era — to make a grand slam final. She now goes into the final as the favorite for the title and will face off against Elena Rybakina, who will also be making history as the first Kazakhstani tennis player to make a major final.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with the New York Times’ tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey.

