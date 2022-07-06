Will he stay or will he go?: The debate over the future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson rumbles on

As more and more Conservative politicians jump ship from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s faltering government, NPR’s London correspondent Frank Langfitt joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain the scandal that led to this recent spate of resignations. Langfitt discusses what’s next for Johnson and the UK, and how Johnson keeps on surviving when other Prime Ministers would be long gone by now.

