What we know about the suspect apprehended after the Highland Park shooting on July 4

Monday was meant to be a day of celebration in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

But, what started as a fun-filled Fourth of July parade turned into tragedy when a gunman killed six people and injured dozens more.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for NBC News, to examine more closely what we know about the person of interest in the Highland Park mass shooting. The man is in police custody.

