The Local Groove - July 2, 2022

Published July 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
Archive of The Local Groove from July 2, 2022

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Doug Irwin / "Rattle The Cage"
Envy Alo / "God Don't Make No Junk"
Gabe Stillman / "Give Me Some Time"
Hannah Bingman / "Stranger"
Jim Colbert / "Clemente"
Judson Mantz / "Satellite"
Mara Katria / "Midnight Mind"
Rick Hirsch's Big 'Ol Band / "Metroliner"
Rick Wertz / "Skyline 1"
Ted McCloskey / "Mess of Myself"
The Clark McLane Band / "I Did"
Tichner-Scott / "The Other Side"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus