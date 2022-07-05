The Local Groove - July 2, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from July 2, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Doug Irwin / "Rattle The Cage"

Envy Alo / "God Don't Make No Junk"

Gabe Stillman / "Give Me Some Time"

Hannah Bingman / "Stranger"

Jim Colbert / "Clemente"

Judson Mantz / "Satellite"

Mara Katria / "Midnight Mind"

Rick Hirsch's Big 'Ol Band / "Metroliner"

Rick Wertz / "Skyline 1"

Ted McCloskey / "Mess of Myself"

The Clark McLane Band / "I Did"

Tichner-Scott / "The Other Side"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus