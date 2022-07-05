The Local Groove - July 2, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Doug Irwin / "Rattle The Cage"
Envy Alo / "God Don't Make No Junk"
Gabe Stillman / "Give Me Some Time"
Hannah Bingman / "Stranger"
Jim Colbert / "Clemente"
Judson Mantz / "Satellite"
Mara Katria / "Midnight Mind"
Rick Hirsch's Big 'Ol Band / "Metroliner"
Rick Wertz / "Skyline 1"
Ted McCloskey / "Mess of Myself"
The Clark McLane Band / "I Did"
Tichner-Scott / "The Other Side"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus