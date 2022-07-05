Health Minute: Summer Safety

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carole Nese College of Nursing.

It’s finally summer!

To stay safe outdoors this summer, remember a few important things. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and wear a brimmed hat and sunglasses. Drink plenty of fluid when outdoors. Protect yourself from insects by using a skin spray with the ingredient DEET. Check your skin afterward for any insect bites or ticks. If going barefoot, make sure your tetanus immunizations are up to date. Always swim with a buddy. Use ear protection when running outdoor equipment like a lawnmower or weed whacker.

By following these easy suggestions, you can have a safe and fun summer.

For more information, visit the CDC website.