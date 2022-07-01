© 2022 WPSU
A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered

Published July 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A piece of culinary history was just uncovered at a Delaware shopping center. A fully intact Burger King from the 1980s has been sitting behind a wall at Wilmington's Concord Mall since it was abandoned in 2009. The relic is complete with patterned wallpaper and pastel-colored decor. Mall officials say they'll transform the space into a retro eatery. No mention as to whether or not they found chicken sandwiches that can outlive America's dying malls.

