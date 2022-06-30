Be Our (Remote) Intern

Ever wonder if a podcast could go to space? Or ask why a $60,000 bag is always out of stock? Or want to learn the secrets of snack vendors at a baseball game?

Do you want to find connections between a huge IPO and a Greek new age keyboardist? Are you the kind of person who finds delight in a report from the Federal Reserve?

Are you a meticulous (and speedy) fact checker? Do you have ideas for improving our Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (yes) game?

We are looking for a fall and winter intern for Planet Money and The Indicator from Planet Money. You will be allowed to work remotely — many of us are also working remotely too. But you'll be part of our daily meetings, regularly scheduled edits, and very active Slacks.

We are especially interested in candidates who might not otherwise be able to move to NYC or DC for an internship, or people who might not usually apply at all. We still expect you to be a fan of the show, be eager to learn journalism, podcasting and audio production though.

Apply by Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 11:59pm ET.

Note: This is a paid, 40-hour-a-week internship that begins October 3, 2022 and ends April 14, 2023 . The position is only open to current students (undergrad or grad) OR those who graduated after October 3, 2021. For more details: NPR Jobs.

