Operation 'Drunk as a Skunk' was successful in Lincoln, Neb.
Who hasn't had a skunky beer, but what about a skunk in your beer?
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED OFFICER: This call just stinks.
MARTINEZ: A video from animal control officers in Lincoln, Neb., shows a skunk with its head stuck inside a can of beer. An officer holds a towel over the animal while another removes the can. The skunk slinks away without spraying the officers, and their social media post was perfect. Operation Drunk as a Skunk was successful.
