The Local Groove - June 25, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from June 25, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title:
Chris Bell / "I'm Your Man"
Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band / "Armchair Preachers"
Code Blue / "You're So Busy"
Erin Condo / "Twenty Years"
Gabe Stillman / "Give Me Some Time"
Haystack Lightning / "Triple A Swing"
John Cunningham / "Yellow And White Lines"
Lemont / "Picture of a Thought"
Natascha & The Spy Boys / "Write A Song"
Nate Cutshall / "Fireworks"
Raven & The Wren / "Broken Pieces"
The Allan Scott Band / "Tidal Wave"
The Sorters / "Pandemic At The Disco"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell