The Local Groove - June 25, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from June 25, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title:

Chris Bell / "I'm Your Man"

Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band / "Armchair Preachers"

Code Blue / "You're So Busy"

Erin Condo / "Twenty Years"

Gabe Stillman / "Give Me Some Time"

Haystack Lightning / "Triple A Swing"

John Cunningham / "Yellow And White Lines"

Lemont / "Picture of a Thought"

Natascha & The Spy Boys / "Write A Song"

Nate Cutshall / "Fireworks"

Raven & The Wren / "Broken Pieces"

The Allan Scott Band / "Tidal Wave"

The Sorters / "Pandemic At The Disco"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell