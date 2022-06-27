Swiss artists' hotel room offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Do you have trouble falling asleep, thinking about problems big and small? Well, that's the entire point of a new zero-star hotel room in Switzerland. It's just a platform with a double bed, no walls or ceiling, at a roadside gas station. The art installation is meant to keep you tossing and turning and inspire you to take action. Butler service, drinks, breakfast and a terrible night's sleep could be yours for a little over $300. It's MORNING EDITION.