© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A tiny Victorian house mysteriously shows up at Golden Gate Park

Published June 27, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Park officials in San Francisco say they don't know who's behind the latest attraction in Golden Gate Park. It's a little blue and yellow house perched atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump - a mini-Victorian. It's about the size of a dollhouse, and it has a message on its side that reads, where there is hatred, let us so love. The mini-mystery house has become more popular with visitors, and officials say they have no plans to take it down. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories