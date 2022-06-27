A tiny Victorian house mysteriously shows up at Golden Gate Park

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Park officials in San Francisco say they don't know who's behind the latest attraction in Golden Gate Park. It's a little blue and yellow house perched atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump - a mini-Victorian. It's about the size of a dollhouse, and it has a message on its side that reads, where there is hatred, let us so love. The mini-mystery house has become more popular with visitors, and officials say they have no plans to take it down. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.