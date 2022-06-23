Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word "The"
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Ohio State University - you know how they emphasize that the? Anyway, the Ohio State University had a victory at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It received a patent on the most common word in the English language. It can use the article the on Ohio State clothing. It's a big item in the news.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: That's $5 for the the, please.
INSKEEP: Luckily, the trademark applies to clothing, not conversation. It's Morning the Edition.