© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Korean software engineer etched his farewell to Internet Explorer in stone

Published June 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Last week, we told you of Microsoft's decision to retire its 27-year-old web browser, Internet Explorer. Now a South Korean software engineer has etched his farewell in stone. Jung Ki-young spent hard cash to commission an actual gravestone. There's the familiar logo, lowercase E and swoosh, with the browser's birth date and the day it went away. The epitaph reads, he was a good tool to download other browsers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Top Stories