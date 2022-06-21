South Korean software engineer etched his farewell to Internet Explorer in stone

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Last week, we told you of Microsoft's decision to retire its 27-year-old web browser, Internet Explorer. Now a South Korean software engineer has etched his farewell in stone. Jung Ki-young spent hard cash to commission an actual gravestone. There's the familiar logo, lowercase E and swoosh, with the browser's birth date and the day it went away. The epitaph reads, he was a good tool to download other browsers.