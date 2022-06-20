The Local Groove - June 18, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from June 18, 2022

Featuring:

Artist/Title

Anchor & Arrow / "Pocket Boys"

Callanish / "Mairi's Wedding"

Captain Danger / "Come On Come Along"

Cass and The Bailout Crew / "Got Me Where You Want Me"

Doug Irwin / "Chalices of Gold"

Ellen Siberian Tiger / "For Better Or For Worse"

Fieldstone & Friends / "A Song Of Fair Good Company"

Finster / "Too Many Ghosts"

JoAnn Foley-DeFiore / "Breathe Easy"

Mama Corn / "In The High Rise"

Steve Treado & Natty Lou Race / "Broke Down and Busted"

The Gnutones / "Smash The Windows/All Hallows Eve/Tobins Jig"

Wild Cherry / "Don't Love Me For Who I Am"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

