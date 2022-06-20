The Local Groove - June 18, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from June 18, 2022
Featuring:
Artist/Title
Anchor & Arrow / "Pocket Boys"
Callanish / "Mairi's Wedding"
Captain Danger / "Come On Come Along"
Cass and The Bailout Crew / "Got Me Where You Want Me"
Doug Irwin / "Chalices of Gold"
Ellen Siberian Tiger / "For Better Or For Worse"
Fieldstone & Friends / "A Song Of Fair Good Company"
Finster / "Too Many Ghosts"
JoAnn Foley-DeFiore / "Breathe Easy"
Mama Corn / "In The High Rise"
Steve Treado & Natty Lou Race / "Broke Down and Busted"
The Gnutones / "Smash The Windows/All Hallows Eve/Tobins Jig"
Wild Cherry / "Don't Love Me For Who I Am"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus