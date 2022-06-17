After centuries, there are 2 rooms on the Capitol's Senate side named for women

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It took a couple of centuries, but there's finally a room on the Capitol's Senate side named for a woman - in fact, there are two. One was named for Barbara Mikulski. The Maryland Democrat was the longest-serving female senator. The other salutes the first woman to be elected to both House and Senate - Maine Republican Margaret Chase Smith. It's great news, but progress has been slow. Just a reminder, female senators didn't have their own bathroom until 1992. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.