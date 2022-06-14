Here are the key primary election results from Nevada

Updated June 15, 2022 at 8:34 AM ET

Four states held primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine.

In Nevada, there were competitive Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, along with primary races for U.S. House.

Adam Laxalt is the GOP nominee for Senate, Joe Lombardo is the Republican nominee for governor, and Jim Marchant, who's spread baseless claims of fraud about the 2020 election, is the party's secretary of state pick.

