A pest removal company will pay you to release cockroaches inside your house

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. A pest removal company is offering customers both a problem and a solution. The Pest Informer is offering 2,000 bucks if a homeowner lets them release a hundred cockroaches inside their house. They're trying to study how well some new exterminating methods work on the creepy little crawlies. The trial's going to last a month, and they'll use more traditional methods if the new stuff does not work - shoe, fly swatter. Actually, I would just probably move. It's MORNING EDITION.