Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A New Zealand cricket player made a big splash in a match against England. Listen as batsman Daryl Mitchell sends the ball flying into the stands.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Conviction in the shot, slapping it straight into somebody's pint glass.

MARTIN: What? The ball landed in a fan's beer cup. TV footage shows the suds exploding all over the woman and those around her. No worries, though. New Zealand reportedly bought the fan another round.