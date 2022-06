NPR’s Ron Elving discusses the first of the six planned public hearings into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Thursday night’s hearing included some never-before-seen video from the riot, as well as new revelations in on-camera testimony from people close to former President Donald Trump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.