© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the indictment of 5 Proud Boys means for extremism and political violence in the U.S.

Published June 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT

The seditious conspiracy charges against five Proud Boys leaders this week mark another ramping up of the government’s prosecution efforts following the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But these accountability measures come as the picture of extremism and political violence in the U.S. continues to evolve.

NPR’s domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.