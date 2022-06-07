© 2022 WPSU
Here are the key primary election results from Iowa

Published June 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Updated June 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM ET

Seven states hold primaries Tuesday: California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

In Iowa, retired U.S. Navy Adm. Michael Franken has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, easily beating former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. Franken now faces an uphill battle against longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

