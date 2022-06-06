The Local Groove - June 4, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from June 4, 2022.
Featuring:
Artist/Title
Archie Blue / "Looking For The Sun"
Chris Mingear / "She Lives A Hard, Hard Life"
Christopher Carithers / "Firefly"
Close To Ghosts / "Daggers Go Down"
Edward Kenepp / "Color of Pain"
Infused / "See Through Thing"
Jeff Edmunds / "One World"
Ken Baxter / "Lift Me Up Slowly"
Rick Wertz / "Skyline 3 (There You Are)"
Shy Girls / "Lay and Be Lonely"
Steve Treado / "Pine Nuts"
The Long Afternoon / "Please Come Along"
Travis McCoy / "Windy Town"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell