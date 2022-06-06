© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Groove - June 4, 2022

WPSU
Published June 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
Local Groove blue rectangle

Archive of The Local Groove from June 4, 2022.

Featuring:
Artist/Title
Archie Blue / "Looking For The Sun"
Chris Mingear / "She Lives A Hard, Hard Life"
Christopher Carithers / "Firefly"
Close To Ghosts / "Daggers Go Down"
Edward Kenepp / "Color of Pain"
Infused / "See Through Thing"
Jeff Edmunds / "One World"
Ken Baxter / "Lift Me Up Slowly"
Rick Wertz / "Skyline 3 (There You Are)"
Shy Girls / "Lay and Be Lonely"
Steve Treado / "Pine Nuts"
The Long Afternoon / "Please Come Along"
Travis McCoy / "Windy Town"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell