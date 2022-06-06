The Local Groove - June 4, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from June 4, 2022.

Featuring:

Artist/Title

Archie Blue / "Looking For The Sun"

Chris Mingear / "She Lives A Hard, Hard Life"

Christopher Carithers / "Firefly"

Close To Ghosts / "Daggers Go Down"

Edward Kenepp / "Color of Pain"

Infused / "See Through Thing"

Jeff Edmunds / "One World"

Ken Baxter / "Lift Me Up Slowly"

Rick Wertz / "Skyline 3 (There You Are)"

Shy Girls / "Lay and Be Lonely"

Steve Treado / "Pine Nuts"

The Long Afternoon / "Please Come Along"

Travis McCoy / "Windy Town"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell