New Mix: Björk, Neil Young, Burial, Kelela, More

The last full-length album from Björk, 2015's Vulnicurna, was a dark, brooding breakup record documenting the end of a longtime relationship. Now the enigmatic Icelandic singer is back with a new song of healing and hope from an album she'll release in November. "The Gate" finds Björk emerging from the other side of loss and heartache and searching for the utopian idea of perfect love.

Also on the show: Neil Young's stripped-down, solo, acoustic version of his song "Powderfinger," a track he reportedly offered to the band Lynyrd Skynyrd; the electronic artist Burial drops another trance-inducing song called "Rodent" and the R&B singer Kelela has a slick and moody new breakup cut called "Frontline."

All of that, plus a visit from NPR Music's Lyndsey McKenna who shares a loud-and-fuzzy track from the New York rock band Brand New, the group's first new music in eight years, and Bob Boilen is back from Nashville's AmericanaFest with a new discovery: singer and banjo player Lisa LeBlanc.

