© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: Beck, Weaves, King Krule, S. Carey, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published August 29, 2017 at 11:10 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: S. Carey, Beck, King Krule, Weaves, Curtis Harding
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: S. Carey, Beck, King Krule, Weaves, Curtis Harding

After three years of trickling out singles, Beck has finally announced Colors, a new full-length due out this fall. His latest track, "Dear Life," channels Beach Boys harmonies and the barrel-house piano of classic Beatles songs like "Martha My Dear" or "Lady Madonna."

S. Carey, percussionist for Bon Iver, also returns, with a gorgeous new single he wrote for the Netflix series Flaked; English singer and rapper King Krule has a profoundly warped new sound in the song "Czech One;" Atlanta singer Curtis Harding just announced his second full-length record the melts together the worlds of soul, psychedelic rock and R&B; and the Canadian band Weaves delivers a bold shot of guitar rock on its new song, "#53."

Also on the show: This past weekend the DIY Musicians Conference was held in Nashville, with seminars and other programs to help artists navigate the complicated business of getting their songs sold and heard. Bob Boilen was there and made a number of discoveries, including AHI (pronounced "eye"), a soulful Toronto-based singer whose song "Ol' Sweet Day" is a warm embrace of innocent love and forgiveness.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen