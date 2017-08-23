© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: Julien Baker, Robert Plant, Daughter, METZ, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published August 23, 2017 at 10:13 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Kip Berman of The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, Robert Plant, Julien Baker, Daughter, Liars
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Kip Berman of The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, Robert Plant, Julien Baker, Daughter, Liars

It's been a little over a month since Bob Boilen and I have sat together and shared some essential tunes, but we're back with some keepers, including a new, swoon-worthy song from singer Julien Baker and a beautifully infectious track from The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart. "My Only" finds Pains frontman Kip Berman reflecting on a new chapter in his life: "I'm married, with a young daughter," he says, "and an old Volvo."

Also on the program: Former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant continues to find new and beautiful ways to use his voice, while deftly navigating the blues and global music; the Australian band Liars, now essentially the solo project of Angus Andrew, returns with a profoundly warped new record; the trio known as Daughter get set to release what I think is its best album yet, with a mix of songs inspired by an upcoming, story-driven video game; and the Canadian noise rock band METZ has a raw and powerful new track from the group's upcoming album Strange Peace. -- Robin Hilton

Cover art for Carry Fire.
1 of 1  — Cover art for Carry Fire.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
