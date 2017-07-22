© 2022 WPSU
Heavy Rotation: The Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published July 22, 2017 at 8:08 AM EDT
"Hello" by Nooky Jones is one of the songs in this month's edition of Heavy Rotation.
Courtesy of the artist
"Hello" by Nooky Jones is one of the songs in this month's edition of Heavy Rotation.

Every month, NPR Music asks our friends from public radio stations across the country — hosts, music directors and writers — for the new songs they simply can't stop listening to. Sometimes they're hot tracks that have dropped just the week before, and sometimes they're songs that have taken a couple months to slow-burn into our memories. Either way, the result is a mix that's perfect for the moment.

Click the audio link above to hear Nick Brunner of Capital Public Radio, Andrea Swensson of The Current and Art Levy of KUTX discuss their picks this month. Below you'll find the full list, which includes songs from emerging London singer Jade Bird, Rhode Island punk band Downtown Boys and West Virginia singer-songwriter-keyboardist Brad Goodall.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

So Much Light (aka Damian Verrett)
1 of 9  — So Much Light (aka Damian Verrett)
So Much Light (aka Damian Verrett)
Andrew Paynter / Courtesy of the artist
Nooky Jones
2 of 9  — Nooky Jones
Nooky Jones
/ Courtesy of the artist
Juana Molina
3 of 9  — Juana Molina
Juana Molina
Alejandro Ros / Courtesy of the artist
Torres
4 of 9  — Torres
Torres
Ashley Connor / Courtesy of the artist
Broncho
5 of 9  — Broncho
Broncho
Pooneh Ghana / Courtesy of the artist
Downtown Boys
6 of 9  — Downtown Boys
Downtown Boys
Miguel Rosario / Courtesy of the artist
Jade Bird
7 of 9  — Jade Bird
Jade Bird
Shervin Lainez / Courtesy of the artist
Brad Goodall
8 of 9  — Brad Goodall
Brad Goodall
Sam Adkins / Courtesy of the artist
Twisted Pine
9 of 9  — Twisted Pine
Twisted Pine
Joanna Chattman / Courtesy of the artist

