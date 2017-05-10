© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Mother's Day Mix: Songs That Remind You Of Mom

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published May 10, 2017 at 9:48 AM EDT

Grab your hanky — you're gonna need it for this week's episode of All Songs Considered. Bob Boilen and I certainly did while reading and listening to all of the incredible stories we received from listeners about the songs that remind them of their moms. Some were funny, some were dark (a few of you have issues way above our pay grade), but most were heartfelt and full of joy, sometimes grief, but always ending with unconditional love.

We got several thousand stories and song picks, way more than we could share in a single show. But here are a handful of the ones that moved us the most, sometimes in the simplest and smallest ways. You can hear the songs and read edited excerpts from the stories below, or listen to the full show — you really should — with the play button at the top of the page. Happy Mother's Day, everyone. -- Robin Hilton

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Weezer cover art
1 of 1  — Weezer cover art
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen